Researchers of IISER Bhopal conduct maiden genome-sequencing of Jamun plant to study its medicinal value

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has completed the first-ever genome sequencing of the Jamun plant, scientifically called ‘Syzygium cumini’. The Jamun plant is known for its medicinal properties, fruits, and ornamental value. The IISER Bhopal research team led by Dr. Vineet K. Sharma, includes Manohar Singh Bisht, Abhishek Chakraborty, and Shruti Mahajan.

According to a press release issued by the IISER Bhopal, the research team sequenced the S.cumini genome from the world’s largest tree genus Syzygium using Oxford Nanopore and 10x Genomics sequencing technologies to understand the genomic and evolutionary basis of the plant's medicinal values.

Dr. Vineet K. Sharma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences at IISER led the team comprising Abhishek Chakraborty, Shruti Mahajan, and Manohar Singh Bisht. The findings of the team have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the IISER release stated.

The researchers discovered the presence of glucosides, another class of metabolites that prevent the conversion of starch into sugar explaining how the plant possesses anti-diabetic value.

Dr. Vineet K Sharma, while highlighting the aim of this research, said, “This research aimed to gain new functional and evolutionary insights from the Jamun genome, which could be responsible for the wide range of pharmacological properties of this species conferred by the bioactive compounds that act as nutraceutical agents in modern medicine.”

“Taken together, it is tempting to speculate that the adaptive evolution of major plant secondary metabolism pathways in S. cumini species confers unprecedented antidiabetic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and other pharmacological properties of this tree. Further, the whole genome sequence of S. cumini will facilitate future genomic, evolutionary, and ecological studies on the world’s largest tree genus,” Dr Sharma added.

