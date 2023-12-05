IIM Lucknow joins CFA Institute's University Affiliation Program

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) announced its affiliation with CFA Institute under the University Affiliation Program (UAP). IIM Lucknow hosted the launch event for the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program, with Arati Porwal, Country Head, India at CFA Institute.

According to the official press release by IIM Lucknow, the institute hosted the launch event for the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program, with Arati Porwal, Country Head, India at CFA Institute.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The program, according to IIM Lucknow is designed to position students from IIM Lucknow for the CFA designation which is globally recognised as a paramount investment credential. The program, according to the institute, facilitates the integration of practical knowledge into its curriculum and offers students insights from global industry practitioners.

“The collaboration with the CFA Institute reaffirms our commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders in investment management, emphasising excellence,” said Prof Ajay Garg, Dean of Faculty at IIM Lucknow.

Through the University Affiliation Programme, students gain access to course materials and programs such as practice questions, mock exams, and access to all three levels of the CFA Program Curriculum, informed IIM Lucknow.

“This partnership will significantly enhance the talent pool crucial for driving growth in the investment management industry and our country's economy," said Arati Porwal, Country Head, India at CFA Institute.

The press release also informed that eligible students may receive grants and cost exemptions for the CFA Programme, along with discounts on CFA exam fees.