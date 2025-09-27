Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    SC issues notice to IIT Kharagpur on student's plea seeking medical transfer

    The notices were issued to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS by a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan.

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 6:53 PM IST
    PTI | New Delhi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Supreme Court has sought response from IIT Kharagpur and others on a plea of a first-year Bachelor of Architecture student suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder seeking transfer to IIT Delhi.

    The Supreme Court has issued notice to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS seeking a response on a plea of a first-year B. Arch student suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder seeking transfer to IIT Delhi. (HT Archive)
    The Supreme Court has issued notice to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS seeking a response on a plea of a first-year B. Arch student suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder seeking transfer to IIT Delhi. (HT Archive)

    A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan has issued notices to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS.

    "Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on October 10, 2025," the bench said.

    The petitioner, in his plea filed through advocate Vipin Nair, contended that he was denied transfer despite compliance with all prescribed procedures and established precedents.

    "This medical facility is admittedly not available at Kharagpur and therefore the request for being treated at AIIMS Delhi which is in very close proximity to IIT Delhi.

    "The concerned transfer rules applicable in cases like the present one clearly permit such transfers on medical grounds," the plea said.

    The petitioner suffers from documented Borderline Personality Disorder which requires specialised Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, available at AIIMS Delhi, and parental supervision.

    The student has claimed IIT Kharagpur's denial of transfer prevented him from accessing life-preserving medical treatment. The institute has approved identical medical transfers for other students, he claimed.

    "Issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction directing the 1st and 2nd Respondents to jointly and simultaneously process the Petitioner's medical transfer application in strict accordance with the Inter-IIT Transfer Rules within a period of two weeks, with the medical board being constituted exclusively at AIIMS Delhi or IIT Delhi," the plea said.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/News/SC Issues Notice To IIT Kharagpur On Student's Plea Seeking Medical Transfer
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes