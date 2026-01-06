Schools in Tripura to remain closed from January 6 to 10 due to cold weather conditions

Schools in Tripura will remain closed from January 6 to 10 due to extreme cold weather conditions.

"In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather conditions throughout the State, it has been decided that all the Government and Government-Aided Schools under School Education Department and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed from January 6, 2026, to January 10, 2026. All the District Education Officers are hereby instructed to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction," said a letter by the state Education Department.

A severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog conditions continued to affect large parts of north, central and eastern India on Friday, disrupting daily life and transport services, while heavy snowfall persisted in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.

"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.

The advisory comes amid a widespread cold wave gripping large parts of north, central and eastern India, significantly disrupting daily life and transport services. Dense fog has reduced visibility across several states, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air operations.