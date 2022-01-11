Shaastra 2022: IIT Madras students all set to celebrate annual tech festival virtually

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras students are geared up to celebrate the annual tech festival virtually this year. Shaastra 2022 is a student-run technical festival that comprises events and competitions in diverse disciplines that ranges from Aeronautics and Biotechnology to Business.

Students of IIT Madras are developing virtual re-creation of the IIT Madras campus and also showcasing the landmarks of the Institute through 3D navigation. This showcase is a part of the 22nd edition of Shaastra 2022.

The event will be held virtually from January 13 to January 16, 2022. The theme of Shaastra this year is ‘Code of Chaos’ which aims to shine a light on the new reality shaped by rapid digitisation. According to the press release issued by IIT Madras, a total of around 50 events will be organized, featuring a total of 30,000 participants this year, a steep rise compared to a total of 20,000 participants last year.

Congratulating students on coming up with such innovative ideas despite the extraordinary challenges of last year, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, while addressing a virtual press conference today (11th Jan 2022), said, “I must give all credit to students for managing the change in scenario and moving to the virtual platform smoothly. Conducting Shaastra virtually would not have the same impact as it would have if the event was held on campus. But, the team is trying to achieve good traction by imagining different ways in which they can reach out virtually to provide students from IIT Madras as well other institutions a good exposure on what is happening in the field of technology.”

Shaastra 2022 will also have a virtual re-creation of IIT Madras at a futuristic Martian landscape. A ‘virtual Hyperloop’ has been used for ‘virtual travelling’ between various Shaastra venues and gives the users a futuristic experience. The setup on a Mars dome will be the platform for lectures, events, exhibition booths along with interactive games to add on to the experience, read the press release.

