SSC activates its X profile, urges students to connect with genuine handle for authentic updates

Staff Selection Commission has activated its X (formerly Twitter) account. The X account named @SSC_GoI is the authentic SSC account. SSC building

Candidates, parents, stakeholders, and others can follow the Twitter handle for timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, including exam notifications, result announcements, important updates, and general information about the Staff Selection Commission.

The official notice reads, "This is to inform all candidates that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now active on X (formerly Twitter). For timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, you can follow us on our official X handle: @SSC_GoI."

The Commission has also urged the all the candidates to beware of similarly looking ‘X’ handles and follow the genuine SSC handle for authentic updates & avoid misinformation.