Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    SSC activates its X profile, urges students to connect with genuine handle for authentic updates

    SSC has activated the twitter account. The updates on exam, result and other details can be checked on the social media handle. 

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 10:06 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Staff Selection Commission has activated its X (formerly Twitter) account. The X account named @SSC_GoI is the authentic SSC account.

    SSC building
    SSC building

    Candidates, parents, stakeholders, and others can follow the Twitter handle for timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, including exam notifications, result announcements, important updates, and general information about the Staff Selection Commission.

    The official notice reads, "This is to inform all candidates that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now active on X (formerly Twitter). For timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, you can follow us on our official X handle: @SSC_GoI."

    The Commission has also urged the all the candidates to beware of similarly looking ‘X’ handles and follow the genuine SSC handle for authentic updates & avoid misinformation.

    Meanwhile, the Commission has decided to allow candidates to view, store and review question papers along with responses and correct answers. This allows them to challenge answer keys with evidence, as well as keep copies for their personal use. SSC officials clarified that restrictions apply only during ongoing multi-shift exams to ensure that papers from later sessions are not compromised. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

    Official Notice Here

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
    News/Education/News/SSC Activates Its X Profile, Urges Students To Connect With Genuine Handle For Authentic Updates
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes