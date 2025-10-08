SSC activates its X profile, urges students to connect with genuine handle for authentic updates

Staff Selection Commission has activated its X (formerly Twitter) account. The X account named @SSC_GoI is the authentic SSC account.
Candidates, parents, stakeholders, and others can follow the Twitter handle for timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, including exam notifications, result announcements, important updates, and general information about the Staff Selection Commission.
The official notice reads, "This is to inform all candidates that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now active on X (formerly Twitter). For timely updates, announcements, and other important information related to SSC exams and recruitment processes, you can follow us on our official X handle: @SSC_GoI."
The Commission has also urged the all the candidates to beware of similarly looking ‘X’ handles and follow the genuine SSC handle for authentic updates & avoid misinformation.
Meanwhile, the Commission has decided to allow candidates to view, store and review question papers along with responses and correct answers. This allows them to challenge answer keys with evidence, as well as keep copies for their personal use. SSC officials clarified that restrictions apply only during ongoing multi-shift exams to ensure that papers from later sessions are not compromised. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.