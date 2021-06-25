State varsities asked to complete exams by Aug 15, new session to begin from Sep

The state universities were told to complete all examinations of the current academic session by August 15 and declare all the results by the end of August.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma gave these directives at the vice chancellors’ conference held via video link for state universities at Yojana Bhavan here on Thursday.

The universities were also asked to ensure that the duration of the truncated exams should not exceed 90 minutes and they should adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

The deputy chief minister told the vice chancellors to start the new session from September 2021 so that no inconvenience was caused to students.

The universities were also directed to begin the admission process for the new session from August 15 in a transparent manner.

They were also asked to implement the common minimum syllabus on priority from the new session 2021-22.

Sharma directed the vice chancellors to introduce job oriented/vocational courses like biotechnology, biochemistry, nursing and pharmacy as mandated in the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) implemented by the Centre.

He also asked the vice chancellors to provide compensation and jobs to the next of kin of those university staff who succumbed to Covid-19.

The VCs were also directed to expedite the online affiliation work of colleges on time and issue no objection certificates in July.

Sharma asked the vice chancellors to promote eligible teachers. Regarding the centre of excellence, Sharma asked VCs to submit fund utilisation certificates and outcome since his government assumed office.