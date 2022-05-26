TCS and DeakinCo. join hands to develop a corporate learning program

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Deakin University’s corporate learning and development division, DeakinCo. have come together to co-develop a corporate learning program for business leaders and decision makers.

The program, for senior managers and leaders, aims to meet the growing need to understand, manage and progress adoption and application of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and robotics across their businesses.

The program was launched at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Sarah Storey (Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India), Glenn Campbell (CEO, DeakinCo.), Ankur Mathur (Head, Education Business, TCS) and Ravneet Pawha (Vice President – Global Alliances, Deakin University) were present during the launch.

"We are delighted to partner with DeakinCo., Deakin University’s corporate learning division, to help talent from across India’s leading organisations and across the world in developing digital skills," said Ankur Mathur, Head, Education Business, TCS.

Glenn Campbell, CEO, DeakinCo. said, "This program is designed for leaders and decision makers who are overseeing AI projects and don't have a technical background. It will provide them with knowledge and case study exposure to understand the business imperative of adopting and implementing AI throughout their organisation’s operations. Issues of governance, risk and ethics are also covered."

