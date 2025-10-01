A teacher of a government school was suspended for alleged misconduct with a female student in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said. Teacher suspended over alleged misconduct with female student in J-K's Rajouri

Students resorted to protests against the teacher for his misbehaviour with a female student, prompting senior officials to rush to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kakora in the district.

"I came here after hearing about the incident that there were allegations of misconduct by a teacher with a girl student, triggering protests from students," Tehsildar Manjakote Jazia Qazmi told reporters.

The teacher has been suspended and the procedure for registering a case against him under the relevant sections is on, she said.

An order was issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Rajouri, directing the suspension of the teacher.

"In exercise of the powers vested in the undersigned, Ajaz Ahmed, Teacher, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules," the order said.

During the period of suspension, the said official shall remain attached to the office of the zonal education officer, Khwas, and shall be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rules, along with being governed by all other provisions applicable to suspended government employees, it added.

According to the order, a communication was received from the principal of the school, reporting that serious allegations of misbehaviour with a girl student had been levelled against teacher Ajaz Ahmed.

"The allegations are of a grave nature, directly affecting the conduct, integrity and reputation of a government servant, and warrant immediate administrative action to ensure a free, fair and impartial enquiry, as well as to safeguard the interests of the institution and the student community," it said.

The CEO ordered an inquiry and said, "In view of the seriousness of the charges and the need to prevent the delinquent official from influencing the enquiry process or tampering with witnesses, it has become imperative to place him under suspension pending enquiry."