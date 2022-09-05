Teachers' Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended Teachers' Day greetings to people engaged in the profession across the country and paid his tribute to the second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan.

“Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," PM Modi said.

I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” he added.

September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Radhakrishnan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid his tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan. “Tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti also celebrated as #TeachersDay. A scholar, a statesman, Dr. Radhakrishnan contributed immensely to the field of education. I also express my gratitude to the teaching fraternity for their role in nurturing minds and nation-building,” he wrote.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President of India Droupadi Murmu will present National Award to Teachers. PM Modi will interact with the winners later in the evening.

University Grants Commission (UGC) is launching five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers' Day.