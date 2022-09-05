Home / Education / News / Teachers' Day 2022: UGC to launch new fellowships, research grants

Teachers' Day 2022: UGC to launch new fellowships, research grants

Teachers' Day 2022: UGC to launch new fellowships, research grants
The University Grants Commission will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers' Day, according to its chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The five schemes that will be launched on Monday are: Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, and Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country," Kumar said on Sunday.

The 'Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members' is being launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and 50,000 per annum as contingency.

The 'Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members' seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The 'Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members' will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The 'Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.

This fellowship has 900 seats and 30 per cent of them are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and 50,000 per annum as contingency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
