Tripura announces two-days closure of schools due to heavy rains

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced a two-day closure for all schools due to continuous heavy rainfall for over 48 hours that left seven killed, two missing and over five thousand others homeless in the state. Tripura CM Manik Saha announces two-day closure for all schools due to continuous heavy rainfall for over 48 hours.(Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

"Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions", Saha wrote on his social media.

He further stated that the officials of different districts have been working together to extend support to the flood-affected people. He also urged all social organizations to extend their assistance in this crisis.

"All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas.

We also urge all the social organizations, NGOs and beloved citizens to remain vigilant and provide their all out support during this crisis. Your every iota of contribution can make a significant difference to the response and relief efforts", he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura University also suspended all regular classes on August 21 due to heavy rainfall.

"All the regular classes of Tripura University in all the Departments/Centres will remain suspended on 21st August, 2024 due to current situation and heavy rainfall", reads a notification signed by varsity's registrar in-charge Prof. Chinmoy Roy.

According to latest reports, total 183 relief camps were set up where 5607 families were provided shelter. Of the total relief camps, 24 are in West district, 30 in South Tripura district and 39 in Khowai district.

Landslides were reported in many areas, many roads including National Highways were blocked after trees fell down due to heavy rainfall.

" Water level in Tripura have inflated that led to flood in most of the areas due to rainfall occurred more than 48 hours. South Tripura and Gomati districts were affected badly in the flood", said Revenue Department secretary Brijesh Pandey on Tuesday.

Bagafa and Belonia in South Tripura districts recorded rainfall of 375.8 mm and 324.4 mm, Amarpur in Gomati district recorded 307.14 mm and parts of Khowai district in past 24 hours, he added.

Earlier in May this year, over 2,500 people became homeless and 550 houses were damaged due to cyclone ' remal'.

Earlier in July, two children including a 10-year-old child and a 5-year-old child were injured in mudslip in Gomati district.

In 2021, a man and two children were injured in landslides at separate places in South Tripura district.

In 2019, over 1,700 people were rendered homeless and nearly 822 houses were damaged in rainfall.