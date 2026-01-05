Edit Profile
    Tripura government announces closure of schools till Jan 10 due to severe cold weather conditions

    Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 9:05 PM IST
    By Priyanka Deb Barman
    However, the schedule of practical examinations of Class X and Class XII within this period would remain unchanged. (Representative image) (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    Tripura government announced school closures from January 6 to 10 due to extreme cold weather. The TTAADC also closed its schools from January 3 to 13. 

    AGARTALA: The Tripura government on Monday said all schools in the state including private schools will remain closed from January 6 till January 10 in view of the extreme cold weather conditions.

    The state government’s decision comes days after the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) announced it would close all schools in its jurisdiction until January 13 due to inclement weather. The TTAADC has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq.km area, and is home to over 80% of the state’s population, mostly tribals

    Tripura chief minister Manik Saha made the announcement about schools in the remaining parts of the state on Monday.

    "It has been decided to close all schools (Govt/Govt Aided & Privately managed) from 6th January to 10th January, 2026 due to extreme cold weather condition," he said in a post on Facebook.

    According to the Agartala office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state witnessed a minimum temperature of 13.6° Celsius. In its forecast, IMD said the maximum temperature was likely to remain 4°C to 6°C below normal for the next 1–3 days and then rise slightly.

    Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
    News/Education/News/Tripura Government Announces Closure Of Schools Till Jan 10 Due To Severe Cold Weather Conditions
