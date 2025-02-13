UGC bans Rajasthan-based university from enrolling Ph.D students for five years, issues notice

The University Grants Commission, UGC, has banned a Rajasthan-based educational institution from enrolling Ph.D. students for the next five years for failing to comply with the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. Regulations. UGC has banned Rajasthan's Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University from enrolling Ph.D students for the five years. (File image)

As per the official notice, Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU) in Chudela, Jhunjhunu, had fail to follow the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. Regulations and also the academic norms for the award of Ph.D. degrees, as found by the standing committee constituted by the UGC.

The notice reads, “The University was given an opportunity to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of the UGC Ph.D. Regulations, however, the responses received from the JJTU was not found satisfactory. The Standing Committee has, thus, recommended that the UGC may debar Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University, Chudela, Jhunjhunu. Rajasthan from enrolling Ph.D. students for the next five years.”

“Keeping in view the recommendations given by the Standing Committee, it has been decided to debar Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University from enrolling scholars under Ph.D. program for the next five years i.e. from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30. The University has been informed about this decision of UGC and is also directed to immediately discontinue enrolling Ph.D. students,” it added.

The commission has also urged prospective students and parents not to take admission in the Ph.D. programme offered by the university as in the absence of UGC approval, the Ph.D. awarded by JITU will not be treated recognized/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment.