State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised the MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025 date. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025 date revised, check rescheduled exam date here

The official notice reads, "CET Examination for the Course LLB 3 Yrs was scheduled on 20 March 2025 & 21 March 2025 at various examination centres within/outside Maharashtra State. Many candidates have requested this office about the clash of Mumbai University Exams with LLB 3 Yrs CET examination. In light of this situation, CET CELL has decided to change the Date of LL.B 3 Yrs CET examination on as follows."

REET 2024 admit card releasing on February 19, check steps to download from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The examination that was scheduled in March will now be held on May 3 and 4, 2025. MAH-LL.B. 3 YEAR CET-2025 shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centres in the State of Maharashtra and selected Centres from Other States. MAH-LL.B. 3 YEAR CET-2025 will be conducted. The examination will comprise of 120 questions and total marks is 120. The time duration is for 2 hours and the question paper will be in English and Marathi. there is no negative marking.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can attempt any question at any point of time within this 120 minutes. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the four answers to a question only one will be the correct answer.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Extended registration window for session 1 of MBA entrance test ends tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in

To download the revised exam date notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the revised date.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.