REET 2024 admit card releasing on February 19, check steps to download from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2025 11:50 AM IST

REET 2024 admit card will be out on February 19. Here are the steps to download hall tickets from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the REET 2024 admit card on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Once released, candidates who are appearing in the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET 2024 admit card will be released on February 19. Check the steps to download hall tickets when out. (File image)
REET 2024 admit card will be released on February 19. Check the steps to download hall tickets when out. (File image)

REET 2024: Here's how to download hall tickets when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the REET 2024 admit cards:

  1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the REET 2025 admit card link.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Your REET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

Candidates must note that hall tickets can be downloaded from 4 pm onwards on February 19, 2025. Depending on the available resources, information related to admit card can also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) on mobile number.

The RBSE will not send admit cards by post.

It may be mentioned here that the REET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2025. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours prior to the commencement of the examination.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On