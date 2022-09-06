Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UGC Invites applications for 5 new fellowships & research grants

UGC Invites applications for 5 new fellowships & research grants

news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 03:11 PM IST

UGC has invited applications from eligible candidates for five new fellowships and research grants.

UGC Invites applications for 5 new fellowships & research grants (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for five recently-launched fellowship schemes and research grants. Eligible candidates can apply online at ugc.ac.in and frg.ugc.ac.in. Offline applications will not be accepted, the commission said.

Details on eligibility and guidelines are also available on the UGC website.

The five new schemes – Dr. S. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members, Research Grant for ln-service Faculty Members, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members (Emeritus Fellowship) and Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child (SJSGC) – were launched on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had told PTI.

The last date to apply for these scholarships is October 10. For more information, visit the official website of the commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc fellowship
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP