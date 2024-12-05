Menu Explore
UGC taking action against private universities allegedly selling degrees: Govt in RS

ByVrinda Tulsian, New Delhi
Dec 05, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The complaints against the universities were submitted through the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), involving universities from various states.

The University Grants Commission is investigating private universities accused of selling fabricated Ph.D. degrees. These complaints were submitted through the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), involving universities from various states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The Ministry of Education informed Rajya Sabha about the status of the actions in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

UGC is taking action against private universities allegedly selling degrees, the Ministry of Education informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
UGC is taking action against private universities allegedly selling degrees, the Ministry of Education informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The universities involved in these allegations include OPJS University, University of Technology, Madhav University, Raffles University, Singhania University, Shri Venkateshwara University, Mangalayatan University, Sri Satya Sai University of Technology & Medical Sciences, Sai Nath University, and Quantum University.

The UGC has taken steps to address the allegations by forwarding the complaints to the relevant state governments for investigation. Following inquiries, the State Governments of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have cleared Quantum University and Sri Satya Sai University of Technology & Medical Sciences, respectively, of the charges. However, in response to the allegations, the Government of Rajasthan has debarred OPJS University from admitting students starting in the academic year 2024-25. The UGC has also prohibited OPJS University from enrolling students in its Ph.D. program as of December 2023.

To ensure compliance with regulations, the Ministry informed that the UGC has set up a Standing Committee to monitor the awarding of Ph.D. degrees and ensure that universities follow the prescribed procedures. MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar said, "As and when any complaint is received, the appropriate action is taken as per UGC Act, 1956." The UGC continues to address the issue and maintain the integrity of higher education.

He explained that after the state government issues a notification, the UGC includes the name of the private university under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act of 1956. He further said that these universities are governed by the respective state governments according to their laws and regulations and must comply with UGC guidelines to ensure the maintenance of academic standards.

