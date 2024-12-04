Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2024: PET, document verification schedule out, check details

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the schedule for candidates to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification on the official website. A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the Bihar Police Constable written examination. (HT File Photo)

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification can visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in to check the schedule.

As per the official notice, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification of the candidates will take place from December 9, 2024.

“Under the subject advertisement issued by the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment), the schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification is scheduled from 09.12.2024. In paragraph 17 of the previously published advertisement, the cut-off date of Non Creamy Layer (NCL) related to BC and EBC reservation category candidates and the period and cut-off date of the certificate of EWS reservation category candidates are not mentioned. The reason has been referred to the General Administration Department for guidance on cut off date etc. for these certificates. All the candidates are hereby informed that the candidates of the above reservation category will be ineligible in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification held from 09.12.2024 on the basis of expiry date and issue date of the above certificates. Will not be declared failed. The decision on this will be taken in the light of instructions received from the department. The remaining points will remain as per the advertisement and previously published information,” mentioned the official notification.

About the exam:

The Bihar Police Constable written examination was held between August 7 and 28.

A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the Bihar Police Constable written examination.

Of them, 1,06,955 have qualified and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.

A total of 21,391 vacancies are available to be filled through the recruitment process

The physical efficiency test will include running, high jump and shot put. The height and chest of male candidates will be measured as per the standards mentioned in the exam notification.

Documents required on the PET exam day are: Admit card, valid photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, etc. with photograph), date of birth certificate (matric/equivalent certificate and marks sheet), intermediate or equivalent certificate and marks sheet, caste certificate and other certificates as mentioned in the notification, if applicable.

