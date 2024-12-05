CTET admit card release date for December 2024 exam confirmed, details inside

CTET 2024 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that admit cards for the CTET December 2024 will be released two days ahead of the exam. With the test scheduled for December 14 and 15, admit cards will be released on December 12 and 13, respectively. CTET admit card 2024 release date confirmed, details inside(Official website screenshot/For representation)

This information is mentioned on the CTET exam city intimation slip.

“The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidate should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in,” CBSE said.

Candidates must carry the CTET admit card along with a valid ID proof and undergo proper frisking before entering the exam hall.

After the exam, CBSE may analyse responses of candidates to detect patterns of similarity of correct and incorrect answers. If it is established that responses have been shared and scores are not genuine, candidature of such candidates may be cancelled and the result withheld.

There will be mandetory biometric attendance for each candidate before entering to examination hall. In case any candidate enters the examination hall without marking biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled, CBSE said.

There will be two papers in the CTET. The second paper will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Paper 1 will be held in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 1 is for candidates for teacher posts in classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 is for teaching positions in classes 6 to 8.

How to download CTET Admit Card 2024

Go to the official website for CTET December 2024, ctet.nic.in.

Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

A login window will be displayed.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit and download the

Submit your details.

Check and download the admit card.

On admit cards, candidates will learn about the exam centre address, reporting time, and other details.

For more information, visit the CTET website regularly.