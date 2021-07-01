Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP school teacher gets national award for using ICT for innovation in education

UP government school teacher, Firoz Khan, 37, is among several teachers selected for the national award for teachers using ICT for innovation in education, 2018 and 2019, announced by the Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT, New Delhi.
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Firoz Khan, assistant primary school teacher, Bulandshahr, UP.(Handout)

UP government school teacher, Firoz Khan, 37, is among several teachers selected for the national award for teachers using Information Communication Technology (ICT) for innovation in education, 2018 and 2019, announced by the Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT, New Delhi.

Firoz, an assistant teacher at primary school, Chidawak in Bulandshahr, used technology to transform the way education is imparted in schools. “There were just 150 students when I joined the school on October 23, 2007. In 13 years, the strength has increased to 800. That’s because I started using technology in classroom to make learning fun,” he said.

"The biggest challenge was to make education interesting for them. I started using my mobile phone and tablet to teach them rhymes and realised that they showed greater interest. As the attendance began to improve, I began using the audio-visual mode of communication to teach other subjects as well. Today, students don't want to miss any class,” he said.

Presently, there are 18 teachers, including 3 para teachers, busy imparting quality education to students.

"Teachers with technological knowledge and application are an asset to the department. I congratulate Mr Firoz Khan. He has really made the State proud. I am sure this will motivate other teachers to infuse more of ICT in education," said Lalita Pradeep, director, State Institute of Educational Technology, UP.

During the first wave of COVID-19, Firoz took to street paintings in Bulandshahr to create awareness about virus among rural masses.

"Through these paintings, we are educating rural people the importance of staying at home," said Firoz.

