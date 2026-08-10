Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has laid out a four-point education blueprint to make the state’s education system stronger, quality-driven and firmly student-centric.

What is Bihar CM 4-Point education Blueprint? from quality schools to AI-powered exams- check key reforms here

The Chief Minister made the announcement during the inauguration of a two-day state-level workshop-cum-reflection camp organised by the education department.

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The Bihar CM shared the list of 4 education reforms in a detailed post on X. The decision has been taken to further strengthen, make it more qualitative, and make it student-centric in the education system in Bihar.

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The four education reforms are given here:

Special Committee for Quality Education

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{{^usCountry}} A state-level committee has been constituted to ensure that quality education reaches every school, so that each school can be transformed into a centre of excellence and continuous improvement in students' learning levels is achieved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A state-level committee has been constituted to ensure that quality education reaches every school, so that each school can be transformed into a centre of excellence and continuous improvement in students' learning levels is achieved. {{/usCountry}}

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Bihar CM said, "We have decided to form a committee to look into how we can further enhance the quality of education. A state-level committee will be formed to provide suggestions and work towards creating a structure that ensures children receive quality education", reported ANI.

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Examination Reforms

The state will set up an examination reform committee to make examinations in Bihar smooth, transparent, fair, and modern. The committee will provide suggestions for better assessment of students' knowledge, understanding, and analytical abilities through the use of technology and AI in board and competitive examinations, as well as class-based evaluations.

Special Collaboration Camps

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Special collaboration camps will be organised for education reforms, in which suggestions and problems will be heard through dialogue with the Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and students.

As per a PTI report, a monthly student support camp will also be held at the chief minister's level, with students' suggestions uploaded on a dedicated portal for follow-up action, it said.

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Student Welfare

The directorate will be established in all relevant departments to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of student welfare-related work.

Students will be able to access online classes until 11 pm starting August 15. The CM also added that the state government would work towards providing computer and English education to all children and promoting Sanskrit, Urdu and the five languages of Bihar.

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CM Samrat Choudhary also said that the government want to create an education system that would reduce the need for students to leave Bihar in search of better opportunities.