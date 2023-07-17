Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday felicitated the winners of the third edition of Singapore-India Hackathon in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Winners of 3rd Singapore-India Hackathon felicitated (PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hacathon was jointly organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) of Ministry of Education, India and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).

The top student prize was conferred to students of Nanyang Technological University, Amity University, and Dwarkadas College of Engineering who developed a tool to help regulators detect potential suspects of insider trading.

“The top winner in the startup category, Haqdarshak won for enabling 2.8 million Indians to unlock close to SGD 700 million in government welfare services. Held under the G20 Presidency in IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the hackathon’s finale brought together the best start-ups and students from India and Singapore. It was attended by over 600 students, start-ups, investors, policymakers, corporates, and academics,” the Ministry of Education said in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said initiatives like SIH, are a wonderful way to facilitate knowledge exchanges and unleash the innovation potential of youth of both countries.

“…going forward we must take the hackathon culture beyond the realms of STEM to find solutions to common societal challenges. Fuelled by the power of knowledge, research and innovation, both India and Singapore are committed to better prepare for the future, achieve mutual prosperity and advance global good,” Pradhan added.

This year’s Singapore-India Hackathon, apart from academic institutions like NTU Singapore and IIT Gandhinagar, brought together leading corporates and the public sector from both nations to mentor the aspiring entrepreneurs, as per the official statement.