NIACL AO prelims 2019: Check expected cut-off, question paper analysis here

New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(NIACL) conducted the prelims examination to fill a total of 312 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists & Specialists) on January 30, 2019 . The phase 1 exam was held in computer based mode. The phase 2 exam will be held on March 2, 2019.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims can appear in the main examination to be held on March 2. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 30 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered.

According to experts the difficulty level of exam was between easy to moderate this year.

“The English Language was the easiest of the three. The level of Quantitative Aptitude section was a little difficult and tricky as compared to the other sections. While the reasoning section was moderate,” said Sushil Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup.

According to Sanjay Jagarwal, Content Head, Madguy Labs, “In the English language, questions came from Reading Comprehension, Sentence arrangement, Error deduction, Correct uses of words, Fill in the blank and Cloze Test. It was an easy section and 18+ marks should be there to be in the safe spot of final merit list.”

“In the Quantitative Aptitude section, questions were asked from Data Interpretation (3 set, Caselet based D.I., Bar chart, Table Chart), Number Series (5 Qs), Simplification, Interest, Time and Work, Number System etc. It remained the puzzled section for many students. It is advised to solve variety of DI questions before mains as same trend can be seen. 23+ is a good score to be in, he added.

“In the reasoning part, it was heavily flooded with Puzzles & Seating Arrangement questions. Square sitting arrangement, Linear Arrangement of seven people, nine floor, Box based puzzle - 9 boxes were given and students have to arrange them according to the given statement. Other than that, coding decoding, inequality based questions and some direction sense test question were making it somewhat a moderate section. A score of 24+ will compensate for English and Quant section,” said Jagarwal.

The Marking scheme: One mark for each correct answer and negative marking of 0.25 is assigned for a wrong answer.

Cut-off

“This year the expected cut-off of the exam can be between 70-75 for the general category,” Joshi added.

“Candidates who would have correctly answered 20-22 questions in English language, 16-20 questions from numerical ability, 23-26 questions from reasoning ability and an overall of 70-75 correct answer can qualify the examination if the cut-offf is between 70-75,” he said.

According to Jagarwal, “Overall difficulty of question paper was moderate. A score of 72+ is desirable for qualifying the exam.”

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 10:06 IST