NITI Aayog is hiring chief economist, advisers, earn up to 3.3 lakh; check eligibility here

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:45 IST

NITI Aayog Recruitment: The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is hiring for the post of chief economist, senior lead adviser and lead adviser. NITI Aayog is the premier policy Think Tank of India which is engaged in several transformational initiatives as a catalyst and an accelerator of change across sectors in partnership with Central Ministries and the State Governments.

Aspirants can apply online at workforindia.niti.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post of chief economist is August 10 till 5 pm while the deadline to apply for the posts of senior lead adviser and lead adviser is August 25 till 5 pm. There are a total of four vacancies for senior lead/ lead adviser and one vacancy for chief economist post.

Pay Scale:

Chief Economist --Level -15 (Rs182200-224100) Rs. 3,30,000/-

Senior Lead(Senior Adviser) --Level-15:Rs.182200-224100 - Rs. 330000/-

Lead (Adviser) ---Level-14:Rs.144200-218200 - Rs. 265000/-

Eligibility for the post of Chief Economist:

Essential Qualification - Masters’ Degree in Economics & Doctorate degree in Economics.

Age: Not less than 40 years but not exceeding 55 years.

Experience: Minimum 18 years’ post essential qualification experience (which shall include up to 3 years for Ph.D. provided no work experience is counted during those 3 years) informulation, appraisal, execution / implementation, research, monitoring and evaluation of policy, programme or projects is required.

Desired:

Minimum 15 years extensive experience in Macro-economics, development economics, Fiscal Management, Statistics, Finance or related discipline as an Economist in a Ministry/Department of Central / State government or multilateral institution or Commercial Bank / Financial Institution or other reputed Corporate Organization or think tank/research institution or as a Professor in Economics in a reputed College / University or combined experience as an Economist and in teaching.

The last 5 years should be at a senior management level.

A strong record of publications in the area of economic development, statistical systems development or capacity building with well delineated policy implications.

Check official notification here

Eligibility for senior lead/ lead adviser posts:

Masters’ Degree in any discipline or MBBS or Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or Passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineers (India) or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Two years).

Desirable Educational Qualification: Doctorate in any discipline or Master‘s Degree in Engineering

Age and Experience:

For Senior Lead (Senior Adviser) -- Applicant’s age should not be less than 40 years and not exceeding 52 Years-- 18 years of experience

Lead (Adviser) -- Applicant’s age should not be less than 35 years but not exceeding 50 Years --- 15 years of experience.

Check official notification here

Aspirants can apply online by clicking on this Direct Link

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno