No student below 16, avoid misleading ads: Centre announces new rules for coaching centres

No student below 16 years of age or those who are yet to complete their secondary education, fair and reasonable fee, a proper grievance redressal system and infrastructure requirements are some of the rules coaching centres must follow, the Ministry of Education said in a set of guidelines issued on Thursday. Education Ministry announces new rules for coaching centres

The ministry has also instructed such institutes not to publish misleading advertisements and not to promise good marks or ranks to parents and students before admission.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This move comes amid an alarming rise in student suicides in the country, especially in Rajasthan’s Kota, which is often called India’s coaching capital.

“The number of unregulated private coaching centers in the country continues to grow in the absence of any laid down policy or regulation. Instances of such centers charging exorbitant fees from students, undue stress on students resulting in students committing suicides, loss of precious lives due to fire and other accidents, and many other malpractices being adopted by these centres are widely reported in the media,” the Education Ministry said.

To open, run or maintain a coaching centre, prior permissions must be obtained from a competent authority, and the ones that are currently running without permission have to apply for registration within the next three months, the ministry said.

Coaching centres can not engage tutors who do not have qualifications less than the graduation level or hire services of tutors who have been convicted for any “for any offence involving moral turpitude,” it said.

Fee and infrastructure

Coaching centres can charge fair and reasonable fees and must produce receipts, provide a prospectus mentioning courses offered by them, the duration of those courses, the number of classes, lectures, tutorials, etc., the guidelines read.

In case a student has paid the fee for the entire course but leaves it in the middle, the fee for the remaining period has to be refunded within 10 days. This also applies to hostel and mess fees, it said.

A minimum of one square metre area has to be allocated to each student during a class, and coaching centre buildings have to adhere to fire safety codes, building safety codes and other standards, the ministry said.

Counselling

“A complaint box or register may be placed at the coaching centre for the students to raise a complaint. Coaching center shall have committee for redressal of complaints/grievances of students. (viii) Provision of separate toilets for males and females shall be made within the coaching center building premises,” the guidelines suggest.

The centre has asked coaching centres to ensure the mental well-being of students by avoiding putting undue pressure and establishing a mechanism of providing targeted and sustained assistance to students in distress and stressful situations.

“The competent authority may take steps to ensure that a counseling system be developed by the coaching center and is easily available for the students and parents. Information about the 9 names of psychologists, counselors, and the time they render services may be given to all students and parents. Trained counsellors could be appointed in the coaching center to facilitate effective guidance and counselling for students and parents.”

There should be no discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, and descent, the centre said.

“Special provisions may be made by the coaching center to encourage greater representation of students from vulnerable communities such as female students, students with disabilities, and students from marginalized groups. The coaching center building, and the surrounding premises shall be Divyang-friendly….” it added.

Click here for more details.