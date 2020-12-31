Not engineering, 5 other careers a PCM student can opt for after Class 12 board exams

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:57 IST

Another academic year is coming to an end in three months, and students will soon need to chart out a plan for their future. Students in Class 12 will have to make major life choices, choosing the direction forward. However, most of these career options demand students to qualify through entrance examinations.

These tests are as difficult as they sound, and may require preparation to achieve better results. But, before starting with the preparation, you need to clarify your future course of action.

If you are a 12th class student with Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) as your majors, here’s the different careers you can opt for:

1. Architecture

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) for five years

Eligibility: 12th Science PCM with high percentile

Admission Process: National Level entrance test such as IIT-JEE, GATE, UPSEE, BITSAT and State level entrance test.

2. National Defense Services/ Indian Navy Officer/ Indian Air Force

The NDA offers full-time, residential undergraduate program to their cadets, who also earn a Baccalaureate degree after 3 years of study. Cadets can choose either from science stream or humanities.

Eligibility: 12th PCM, unmarried Indian citizens.

Admission procedure: National level NDA exam.

3. Business Administration and Management Studies

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) or Bachelor of Management Studies (NMS)

BBA or NMS is the three-year bachelor degree programme for those who are interested in management studies.

Eligibility: 12th with Arts, Commerce or PCM

Admission procedure: Entrance test or merit list.

4. Commerce

Various course options in Commerce section are Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.- 3 years), Banking and Insurance (BBI-3 years), Charted Accountancy (CA) or Company Secretory (CS).

Eligibility: 12th Science/Commerce with minimum 55%

Admission Procedure: Admission B.Com is based on merit, whereas for CA/CS exam, one has to go for National Level Entrance Exam.

5. Humanities

There are several courses in Humanities that one can opt for after 12th with PCM. These include Bachelor of Arts in psychology, sociology, foreign languages, Travel & Tourism Courses, psychology, sociology, English or Archeology. You can also opt from other courses, like Physical Education (BPE), Mass Communication and Journalism, BFA Performing Arts (music/dance),

Social Work (BSW- 3 years), Law (Integrated Masters in Law Course-5 year; LLB- 3years) or Film/ Television Courses (BA, BSc).

Eligibility: 12th Science/Commerce/Arts with minimum 55%

Admission Procedure: Admission to BA courses is on merit as well as entrance exam basis.