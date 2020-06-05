e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Online test for non-gazetted posts will ease difficulties faced by aspirants: Jitendra Singh

Online test for non-gazetted posts will ease difficulties faced by aspirants: Jitendra Singh

Releasing a digital book titled ‘Aarambh’ and highlighting the achievements of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), he said even during the coronavirus pandemic this department set new standards of functioning, which were not only widely hailed but also emulated.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union minister Jitendra Singh.
Union minister Jitendra Singh. (HT file)
         

The online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts will ease the difficulties faced by aspirants for government jobs, particularly those from poor and unprivileged sections, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Releasing a digital book titled ‘Aarambh’ and highlighting the achievements of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), he said even during the coronavirus pandemic this department set new standards of functioning, which were not only widely hailed but also emulated.

For example, the DoPT’s iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training Programme) incorporated an exclusive course on coronavirus awareness and COVID-19 warriors’ training for which within a few weeks over 23 lakh officers registered themselves, the minister said.

One of the most important initiatives this year was the exercise to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with examination centres in every district, Singh said. This, he said, will ease the difficulties faced by aspirants for government jobs, particularly those from poor and unprivileged sections.

The minister said, true to the title of ‘Aarambh’, the year 2019-20 was marked with a number of new beginnings, the most important of which was the first ever experiment of interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 425 trainee officers from 21 civil services at the Statue of Unity portraying Sardar Patel at Kevadia, Gujarat.

These officers were part of the common foundation course of 21 service and were selected through the Civil Services Examination, said the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The agencies working under the aegis of the DoPT like, for instance, Kendriya Bhandar promptly came out to provide essential supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, sanitiser and other items in the early days of the pandemic when there were some reports of initial shortage of these items in certain parts of the country, he said, highlighting the DoPT’s achievements.

Among those who attended the launch of the e-book were DoPT Secretary C Chandramouli and Additional Secretary Rashmi Choudhary, while the other officers connected through video conference.

tags
top news
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In