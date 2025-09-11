Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Primary, Upper Primary teaching job aspirants protest before WB Assembly

PTI | , Kolkata
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 03:07 pm IST

The protestors are demanding immediate recruitment in primary and upper primary schools across West Bengal.

Around 200 people, all claiming to have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam of 2022, demonstrated before the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, demanding immediate recruitment in primary and upper primary schools across West Bengal.

Education News
Education News

The protestors, who held a rally from Dorina Crossing, Esplanade to the Assembly, scuffled with police as cops tried to stop them before converging near the assembly gate.

"We have been waiting for three years, but the government is yet to recruit us for vacant posts of teachers in hundreds of primary-upper primary schools. They are burdening part-time teachers and para teachers with work while we have been waiting for jobs," Soumya Burman, who claimed to be a successful TET candidate, said.

The protestors holding placards squatted before the assembly as police personnel and RAF removed them and bundled them into waiting prison vans. Women police personnel were also present to bring the situation under control.

Some of the protesters were seen pleading with police officials to allow them to squat before the gate.

A police officer said they were dispersed with minimum force, as the area is a prohibited zone.

Around 50 protestors were detained, he said.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on NIRF Ranking 2025 Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on NIRF Ranking 2025 Live.
News / Education News / Primary, Upper Primary teaching job aspirants protest before WB Assembly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On