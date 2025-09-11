Primary, Upper Primary teaching job aspirants protest before WB Assembly

Around 200 people, all claiming to have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam of 2022, demonstrated before the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, demanding immediate recruitment in primary and upper primary schools across West Bengal. Education News

The protestors, who held a rally from Dorina Crossing, Esplanade to the Assembly, scuffled with police as cops tried to stop them before converging near the assembly gate.

"We have been waiting for three years, but the government is yet to recruit us for vacant posts of teachers in hundreds of primary-upper primary schools. They are burdening part-time teachers and para teachers with work while we have been waiting for jobs," Soumya Burman, who claimed to be a successful TET candidate, said.

The protestors holding placards squatted before the assembly as police personnel and RAF removed them and bundled them into waiting prison vans. Women police personnel were also present to bring the situation under control.

Some of the protesters were seen pleading with police officials to allow them to squat before the gate.

A police officer said they were dispersed with minimum force, as the area is a prohibited zone.

Around 50 protestors were detained, he said.