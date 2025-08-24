Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Local Bank Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabsindbank.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is September 4, 2025. Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 Local Bank Officers post at punjabsindbank.co.in, link here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet /Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit of the candidates to apply for the posts is 20 to 30 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1995 and not later than 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, screening, personal interview, final merit list, proficiency in local language and final selection. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

The application fee is ₹100+ Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹850/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS and OBC category candidates. The payment of fee can be done through online mode.