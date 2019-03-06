RRB Group D PET date announced, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway has released date from which PET is expected to start for candidates who have cleared the Computer based test (CBT).

According to the official notification, PET is expected to start from March 27, 2019. However, the exact date will be mentioned in the call letter.

The recruitment cell has also advised candidates appearing for PET to get themselves medically examined by Physician and satisfy themselves that they are fit to appear in such Physical Efficiency Test. Railway will not be responsible for any injury or damage suffered/caused during the PET.

The criterion for PET is as under: Male candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 meters in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates: Should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 meters in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in 5 minutes and 40.

The link for downloading call letters for PET will be provided shortly.

Note: Keep watching the RRC/CR’s website at www.rrccr.com for latest updates.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:26 IST