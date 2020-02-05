Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: 4421 vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 19

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:47 IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had invited online applications for the recruitment of patwari on its official website. The registration link has been activated since January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 19, 2020.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4421 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 3815 vacancies are for the Non-TSP region and 606 for the TSP region.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general and OBC (creamy layer) category and applicants from other states are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates will have to pay Rs 350. For SC/ST applicants the registration fee is Rs 250.

However, payment can be made through online mode only.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.