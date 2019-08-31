RBI Junior Engineer score card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:31 IST

Reserve Bank of India has released the junior engineer score card 2019. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their score card at https://www.rbi.org.in.

The link for RBI Junior engineer score card 2019 would be available from August 30 to September 29, 2019. Candidates are advised to go and check their results before it is removed from the online portal.

RBI had conducted the junior engineer exam 2019 in February and the results of the same were announced on July 12, 2019. Now they have uploaded the scorecard of all the candidates.

Here is the direct link to download the RBI Junior engineer score card 2019.

Here is how to download the RBI Junior engineer score card 2019 from RBI’s official website:

1.Visit the official website of RBI

2.Scroll down to More links section and then click on opportunities@RBI

3.Click on Results RBI Junior Engineer score card 2019

4.Key in your login credentials and submit

5.Your score card will be displayed on the screen

6.Download and take its print out

The RBI had conducted the exam to fill 24 vacancies of Junior Engineers, both in civil and electrical. Candidates would be appointed to the post based on how well they perform in the online test, Language proficiency test and biometric verifications.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 15:31 IST