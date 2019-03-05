RRB Group D Results declared: What’s next in PET?

RRB Group D result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of Group D written exams that were conducted between September 17 to December 17, 2018.

RRB Group D exam was conducted in CBT(computer based test) mode. The candidates who have cleared the written test will have to appear in the physical efficiency test.

According to the official notice issued by RRB, the PET/PMT/DV will be conducted in the third-fourth week of March. Candidates will also get an update on their registered mobile number through SMS or email ID.

RRB Group D: Next level exam

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 12:37 IST