RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Check CBT syllabus, exam pattern here

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:31 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the recruitment exams for non- technical popular categories (NTPC) under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. The recruitment notification was advertised in the month of February, 2019. The application process was conducted in the month of March last year. The detailed schedule of exam will be released soon on the official website of RRB.

RRB NTPC exam will be conducted to fill 35,208 vacancies for various posts (guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc).

Now that only three months are left, candidates should take a quick recap of the scheme of examination and its syllabus.

Selection Process: The recruitment process includes two stages of Computer Based Test(s), skill test/ computer based aptitude test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Candidates will have to appear for a computer based test. Those who clear the CBT will have to pass the skill test, DV and medical examination for final selection.

“The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD and ExSM for all subsequent stages of recruitment process,” the notification reads.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern: The question paper will carry a total of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. There will be 25 questions from General Science (GS), 25 questions for Mathematics, 30 for general intelligence and reasoning and 20 for general awareness and current affairs. The duration of exam will be 90 minutes.

Negative Marking: There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

SYLLABUS:

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices (MCQ)

Mathematics -- Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

General Intelligence and reasoning -- Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General Awareness on current affairs

Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

CBT 2nd Stage:

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd CBT will be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the first stage CBT (screening test) and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate.

SYLLABUS FOR CBT Stage 2

Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

