RRC Northern Railway Recruitment 2019 : Application begins for 118 MTS at rrcnr.org, direct link here

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:47 IST

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has activated the link to apply for northern railway recruitment of 118 multi-tasking staffs. The recruitment for multi- tasking staff will be done in commercial department, catering unit, serving side and cooking side. There are 94 vacancies for serving staff and 24 vacancies for catering staff.

Interested candidates can apply at rrcnr.org.The last date to apply is October 15, 2019. The tentative date for written exam for the recruitment will be held on October 31, 2019.

Candidates who have passed class 10th and are having an ITI certificate in respective trades can apply for the post.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Applicant must be between 18 and 33 years of age

Educational Qualification:

Service Side:- 10th pass plus ITI in food beverages/ food and beverages guest services under craftsman training scheme (CTS). or

10th pass plus course in food and beverages service and hospitality assistant modular employable skills (MES) under SDI as approved by NCVT;

or

10th Pass plus Trade Diploma in Food & Beverage Operation obtained from any of the institutes of Hotel Management under National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology or any other institutions run by Central Government/State Government/Bodies enacted by Act of Parliament or State Legislatures or recognized by Central Government/State Government/ Bodies enacted by Act of Parliament or State Legislatures.

Cooking Side: 10th Pass plus ITI in Bakery & Confectionary/ Baker & Confectioner/Food Production (General) under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS);

or

10th pass plus course in (i) Cook (General), (ii) Cook (Continental), (iii) Cook (Indian cuisine), under SDI as approved by NCVT;

or

10th pass plus Trade Diploma in Food Production/Trade Diploma in Bakery & Confectionary, obtained from any of the institutes of Hotel Management under National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology or any other institutions run by Central Govt./State Govt./Bodies enacted by Act of Parliament or State legislatures or recognized by Central Govt./state Govt./Bodies enacted by Act of Parliament or state legislatures.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:46 IST