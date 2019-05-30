SBI clerk admit card 2019 released, here’s direct link to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination to recruit clerk (Junior Associates - customer support and sales) in the state-run-bank. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the career sectionof the SBI website.

The last date to download the admit card is June 23. . No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post.

SBI clerk admit card 2019: Here’s how to download

Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in and click on the link for Career’s section. Click on the link for SBI Clerk prelims admit card in the latest announcements to go to the login page. Key in your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code (as in the image). Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

The bank has also released an ‘Acquaint yourself booklet’ which will provide detailed information about the exam. It contains information pertaining to various aspects of the online exam and describes the kind of test that will be given in the examination. Candidates should study the booklet carefully as it will help them prepare for the exam.

The exam is being held to fill 8653 vacancies for the post of clerk. Out of the total 8653 vacancies, there are 3674 for general category, 853 for EWS, 1361 for SC, 799 for CT and 1966 for OBC category candidates .

SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2019: SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language.

PRELIMS EXAM:

Preliminary Examination (online) consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections including English, Numerical?Ability and Reasoning ability.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

MAIN EXAM:

Main exam will be conducted for those who clear the prelims exam. The main exam consists of general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer ability. The main exam will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks in total.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:26 IST