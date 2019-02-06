SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Specialist cadre officers for a package of Rs 80 lakh, check important dates, eligibility and other details here

SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notifications for recruitment of 15 specialist cadre officer on regular and contract basis.

The application process has started and the last date to apply is February 11. Also, the last date of fee payment is February 11, 2019. The salary offered for the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is Rs 80 lakh

SBI specialist cadre officers recruitment: Check the official notification here

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

The online application process has begun from January 22.

The posts include - Chief Technology Officer: Indicative CTC- Rs 65 to 80 Lacs

Deputy General Manager (E&TA): Rs 68, 680-1960/4-74520 [CTC: Rs 40.20 Lacs approx.]

Note: Candidates should check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:12 IST