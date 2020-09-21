e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in four northeast states reopen partially today after six months

Schools in four northeast states reopen partially today after six months

Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to attend classes voluntarily

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:23 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The SOP states that students from classes 9 to 12 will come to schools, while all other classes will remain suspended.
The SOP states that students from classes 9 to 12 will come to schools, while all other classes will remain suspended. (Representational Photo/HT)
         

Schools in four of the seven north-eastern states resumed partially on Monday after a six-month break because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak while complying with all necessary safety protocols to keep the viral infection at bay.

Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya have decided to allow students from classes 9 to 12 to attend classes voluntarily and along with written consent of parents.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur reopens hostels for research students

However, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have decided not to resume classes immediately.

“Our standard operating procedure (SOP) on resuming classes is meant for all categories of schools. Private schools have to decide when they want to resume their classes. The situation will be reviewed after 15 days taking into account all issues,” said Phanindra Jidung, director, secondary education, Assam.

The SOP states that students from classes 9 to 12 will come to schools, while all other classes will remain suspended. Class 9 and 12 students will attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. While Class 10 and 11 students will attend classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The guidelines issued by the four states are similar to the SOPs issued by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) on September 8.

Also Read: Double whammy: After Internet access, school books elude poor students

“Classes 9 to 12 students may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents/guardians,” stated an order issued on Friday by Temjen Toy, chief secretary, Nagaland.

The Mizoram government, too, issued a similar order on Saturday.

The Meghalaya government has announced that students would be allowed to come to schools to clear their doubts with their teachers, but no regular classes would be held until September 30.

“Regular class activities for schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain suspended until September 30,” said an order issued by DP Wahlang, principal secretary (education), Meghalaya.

.

tags
top news
LIVE: TMC’s Derek O’Brien told to leave RS for the day for disrupting chairman
LIVE: TMC’s Derek O’Brien told to leave RS for the day for disrupting chairman
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In