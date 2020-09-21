IIT Kanpur reopens hostels for research students

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:47 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to reopen its hostels in a phased manner beginning with PhD students.

In a tweet, the institutes director Abhay Karandikar said “After a gap of 6 months, when we closed the hostels in March due to #Covid19 pandemic, we would again be re-opening now for our PhD students (and later for Masters students as well) in phases”.

The first batch of about 280 PhD students would return to the campus on Monday and Tuesday, he said. These students would undergo 14 days’ mandatory quarantine in designated hostels.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to deliver packed food in each room during quarantine. After the quarantine period is over, the students will go to their rooms in various hostels,” he added.

The institute’s Dean of Students Affairs office has made extensive preparations for their comfortable stay on campus so that they can return to their research work in the next few days, he added.

Several other institutions and universities are also considering a staggered reopening of campuses and strict social distancing protocols as they attempt to function amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campuses of schools and universities have remained closed since March following the outbreak of Covid-19 and classes have been taking place online.

As part of its recent unlock guidelines, the Centre has allowed partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12, on a voluntary basis, to seek guidance from teachers from September 21. The Health ministry has issued detailed standard operating procedures to ensure that safety and health norms are followed as students head to schools after months.