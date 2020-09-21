e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Kanpur reopens hostels for research students

IIT Kanpur reopens hostels for research students

The first batch of about 280 PhD students will return to the campus on Monday and Tuesday

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:47 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students will undergo 14 days’ mandatory quarantine in designated hostels on the IIT Kanpur campus.
Students will undergo 14 days’ mandatory quarantine in designated hostels on the IIT Kanpur campus.(Sourced)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to reopen its hostels in a phased manner beginning with PhD students.

In a tweet, the institutes director Abhay Karandikar said “After a gap of 6 months, when we closed the hostels in March due to #Covid19 pandemic, we would again be re-opening now for our PhD students (and later for Masters students as well) in phases”.

The first batch of about 280 PhD students would return to the campus on Monday and Tuesday, he said. These students would undergo 14 days’ mandatory quarantine in designated hostels.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made to deliver packed food in each room during quarantine. After the quarantine period is over, the students will go to their rooms in various hostels,” he added.

The institute’s Dean of Students Affairs office has made extensive preparations for their comfortable stay on campus so that they can return to their research work in the next few days, he added.

Several other institutions and universities are also considering a staggered reopening of campuses and strict social distancing protocols as they attempt to function amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Girls are being pushed to quit school and start working towards family income amid Covid-19 pandemic

Campuses of schools and universities have remained closed since March following the outbreak of Covid-19 and classes have been taking place online.

As part of its recent unlock guidelines, the Centre has allowed partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12, on a voluntary basis, to seek guidance from teachers from September 21. The Health ministry has issued detailed standard operating procedures to ensure that safety and health norms are followed as students head to schools after months.

tags
top news
LIVE: Seven MPs suspended from RS for a week for bringing ‘disrepute to House’
LIVE: Seven MPs suspended from RS for a week for bringing ‘disrepute to House’
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In