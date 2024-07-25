Schools in Pune district closed today due to heavy rains

In view of the heavy rains in many parts of the district and the Weather Department's forecast for more showers, the administration has declared a holiday today (July 25) for schools in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and the western parts of the district. Pune schools closed today due to heavy rains(Mahendra Kolhe)

In the past 24 hours ending 7:30 am, Lonavla has received 300 mm rainfall, Lavasa 417mm, Junnar 214m rainfall, according to data shared by district administration.

According to an order issued by District Collector Suhas Diwase, all primary and secondary schools from Pune, Pimri Chinchwad, Maval, Mulshi, Bhor Velha, Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar Haveli, have been declared holiday.

"We have deployed fire brigade and disaster management cell manpower in low lying areas. The people have been advised not to step out if there's no important work," said Diwase.

The announcement comes in the wake of about heavy rain lashing out since last night in ghat areas. This has forced authorities to increase the water discharge from Kharadwasla dam upto 35574 causes at around 6am.