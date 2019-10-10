e-paper
Shiv Nadar University team discovers plastic-eating bacteria

Researchers at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida on Thursday announced the discovery of two strains of plastic-eating bacteria that have the potential to solve the problem of plastic waste globally.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Researchers at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida on Thursday announced the discovery of two strains of plastic-eating bacteria that have the potential to solve the problem of plastic waste globally. The bacterial species namely Exiguobacterium sibiricum strain DR11 and Exiguobacterium undae strain DR14 were isolated from the wetlands adjoining the University by Dr Richa Priyadarshini and her team at the Department of Life Sciences, School of Natural Sciences.

Further research by the team has revealed that these bacterial strains have the potential to decompose ‘polystyrene’ - a key component in Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items such as disposable cups, cutlery, toys, packaging materials etc.

Commenting on the relevance of this discovery, Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh, shared, “What started as a scientific exploration of the wetland in our campus has led to this significant discovery of plastic-eating bacteria. I would like to congratulate our research team for their discovery, and look forward to them taking this forward to eventually addressing the problem of plastic pollution globally. This is a dream solution of breaking plastic in a natural process and making it biodegradable.”

The research team identified that upon coming into contact with the plastic (polystyrene), the bacteria use it as a carbon source and create biofilms. This alters the physical properties of polystyrene, and initiates a process of natural degradation with the release of hydrolysing enzymes to break the polymer chains. The team is currently trying to evaluate the metabolic processes of these strains for utilization in the environmental bioremediation.

The research by Dr Priyadarshini and her team has been published in the prestigious scientific journal, RSC (Royal Society of Chemistry) Advances.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:30 IST

