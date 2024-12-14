How to download SSC MTS Results 2024 when released at ssc.gov.in, live updates here
The Staff Selection Commission is yet to declare the date and time of SSC MTS Result 2024. When released, candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 written test will be able to check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
According to past trends, the commission declares the results within a month after the last date of the examination. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were held from September 30 to November 14, 2024.
The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, spanning 45 minutes each.
The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice. There will be a negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.
The provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam was released on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.
Through the recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.
How to download SSC MTS Results 2024 when out
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download the SSC MTS results 2024.
- The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
