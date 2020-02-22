SSC Phase 8 Selection Post notification 2020 released, apply now for 1337 vacancies

education

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:28 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for Selection Post Phase VIII/2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The online application process for SSC selection post has begun from February 21, 2020. The last date to apply is March 20.

There are a total of 1337 vacancies in various departments.The recruitment exam will be conducted from June 10 to 12. Candidates who have passed class 10th exam, 12th exam or graduation exam can apply for different level of posts. For more details, candidates can check the Annexure 3 of official notification given in the last page.

Important dates:

Application process begins- February 21

Last Date to apply- March 20

Last date for fee payment- March 23

Date of CBT exam- June 10 to 12

Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria for different posts varies. Candidates should check the vacancy notification carefully before applying.

Scheme of Exam:

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage check official notification of SSC Selection post phase 8

On the right side of the homepage, register or login

Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed

Upload your photo and signature

Pay the application fee is required.

Submit your application

You will get an acknowledgement number and login ID and password on email and phone number provided by you.

Download notification here