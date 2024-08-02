Super 30 founder Anand Kumar designated Ambassador of Korea Tourism

In a rare honour, Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar has been designated the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism for 2024. Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. (HT Photo)

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday. Anand will also go to South Korea for the official designation ceremony at the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), Seoul Office.

"Anand Kumar, who has been quite popular in South Korea due to his pioneering Super 30 initiative, also saw the best-seller book on his life published in the Korean language. The movie 'Super 30' starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was based on the life of Anand Kumar," Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director for India and SAARC Countries, KTO said.

He said Anand Kumar's pioneering initiative in the field of education would encourage bright students to explore the opportunities South Korea offers.

"It will offer an opportunity to Indians, especially the students of the 14-18 age group, to explore Korea's vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and delightful cuisine, creating lasting memories. Parents can also nominate their children for the Korea Super 30 programme by filling out the application form," he added.

The choice of Anand Kumar as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean tourism is significant for boosting ties with Korea through cultural exchanges and opening avenues for students.

Korea has also come up with the Korea Super 30 travel packages to let young students visit the country without hassles and explore the opportunities and get acquainted with the culture.

Anand Kumar said it was a good initiative in modern times to give students the much-needed exposure to a technologically advanced country.

"For me, it will be a new experience to be part of a student exchange programme at the international level. In modern times, distance does not matter. I am looking forward to this new campaign," he added.

Anand Kumar said that becoming the Hon Ambassador of Korean Tourism was not the recognition of Anand the teacher, but all the teachers of India.

"It also shows the respect an educationally advanced nation like South Korea gives to teachers," he added.