TJEE 2025 Answer Key out at tbjee.nic.in, direct link here

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the Provisional Answer key for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Candidates who appeared exam can download the answer key from the official website at tbjee.nic.in. TJEE 2025 Answer Key is out at tbjee.nic.in. Download via direct link given here. (Representational image)

The provisional answer key (series wise) has been released for four different subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics of TJEE 2025.

The provisional answer key released by the board includes question number and answer key for three different series which is P, Q, and R series.

Candidates can match their answers with the provisional answer key, and can challenge it by sending feedback with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate references between April 30, 2025 and May 5, 2025.

The challenges received in the provisional answer key will be verified by a team of subject experts later. As per the notification, the final answer key will be released in due course by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination.

TJEE 2025: How to check Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in. On the home page click on the Provisional Answer Key TJEE 2025 link. A PDF will be opened in a fresh page. Check the provisional answer key. Download and save it for future reference.

The TJEE 2025 examination was conducted at 15 examination centres across the state on April 23, 2025. A total of 5296 candidates appeared, of which 2,781 were female candidates and 2,515 were male candidates.

Additionally, the Physics and Chemistry examinations started from 11 AM and continued till 12:30 PM whereas the Biology examination started from 1:30 PM till 2:15 PM. The Mathematics paper was held from 3 PM till 3:45 PM.

Candidates can send feedback / challenge though email id: tbjeefeedback@gmail.com.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.