MHT CET new date announced for cancelled April 27 morning session exam, check details here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra has released an official notice to announce the re-examination for the test conducted on April 27 (Sunday) in the morning session. MHT CET re-examination has been announced for the exam held on April 27 morning session. (HT file)

As per the CET Cell, the examination conducted on the said date has been cancelled, and a fresh examination will be conducted on May 5, 2025.

Also read: SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 declared at slprbassam.in, direct link to download here

The announcement of the re-examination follows candidates and parents registered complaints of technical difficulties faced by the candidates on April 27 morning session exam.

The notice further informed that list of candidates who appeared in the said examination will be published on the official website, and the candidates named in this list will be required to sit in the re-examination.

Also read: From Wall Street to Silicon Valley: Where a B.Tech in Math and Computing can take you

The admit card of the said re-examination will be made available to the candidates in their login.

Maharashtra CET for PCM was conducted from April 19 to 27, excluding April 24. Papers were held in 2 shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also read: CBSE Results 2025 News: Know important credentials to be kept ready, websites to check 10th, 12th marks when out

The MHT-CET 2024 is conducted by online mode (CBT-Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra as well as at Capital Districts of the selected states outside Maharashtra like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh depending on the availability of the candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to regularly visit the State CET Chamber website at mahacet.org for official information.

Read the official notice