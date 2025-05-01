SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 declared at slprbassam.in, direct link to download here

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has declared the results of the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 have been declared at slprbassam.in, Candidates can check via direct link here. (Image source: slprbassam.in/screenshot)

To check the result, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

Notably, the written test for Constable and equivalent posts was held on April 6. Following this, the board had released the answer key and said candidates who wanted to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets could download it on the payment of ₹50.

Along with the answer key, the board had also shared question papers of all four sets.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key on the same portal on the payment of ₹500 per question.

What's next?

Qualifying candidates will now have to appear for the next round of examinations. The admit cards for the exams will be available from 11 AM of May 5 on the official website of SLPRB.

SLPRB Assam Constable Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results on the official website:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in. On the home page, click on the link to download SLPRB Assam Constable Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download your result. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.