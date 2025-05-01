Menu Explore
SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 declared at slprbassam.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
May 01, 2025 01:15 PM IST

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 have been declared at slprbassam.in. The direct link to download is given below.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has declared the results of the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website at slprbassam.in.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Results 2025 have been declared at slprbassam.in, Candidates can check via direct link here. (Image source: slprbassam.in/screenshot)
To check the result, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download SLPRB Assam Constable Results 2025

Notably, the written test for Constable and equivalent posts was held on April 6. Following this, the board had released the answer key and said candidates who wanted to obtain scanned copies of their OMR answer sheets could download it on the payment of 50.

Also read: AHSEC 12th Result 2025: Assam HS results declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link here

Along with the answer key, the board had also shared question papers of all four sets.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key on the same portal on the payment of 500 per question.

Also read: CBSE Results 2025 News: Know important credentials to be kept ready, websites to check 10th, 12th marks when out

What's next?

Qualifying candidates will now have to appear for the next round of examinations. The admit cards for the exams will be available from 11 AM of May 5 on the official website of SLPRB.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Date: Kerala Board 10th results releasing on May 9, websites to check

SLPRB Assam Constable Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at slprbassam.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download SLPRB Assam Constable Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your result.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
