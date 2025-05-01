TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key release date announced, check here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has announced the release date for the TS EAMCET 2025 Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream Provisional Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and challenge the provisional answer key before May 6th at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key release date announced(Hindustan Times)

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the website on May 4, 2025 and will remain available till May 6, 2025. Those who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise an objection before May 6, the last date for objection submission.

UPSC releases exam schedule for CMS and IEE/ISS exam 2025, check timetable here

The official website reads, “Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2025 Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream from 04th May 2025, 12:00 Noon to 06th May 2025, 12:00 Noon pertaining to the examinations held on 29-04-2025 (FN & AN) and 30-04-2025 (FN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 06th May 2025, 12:00 Noon.”

TS EAMCET Provisional Answer Key 2025: How to check when released

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. On the home page click on the EAMCET Agriculture and Pharmacy 2025 provisional answer key link. Enter credentials to login. Download the answer key and response sheet and question paper. Raise objections if any.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, download link here

This year, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2025 for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream was scheduled on April 29 and April 30, 2025.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will later release the final answer key based on the objection received in the provisional answer key and its verification by a team of subject experts.

MHT CET re-examination announced for April 27 exam, check new date here

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website.