TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results 2019 declared at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the preliminary examination for the direct recruitment of Combined Civil Services Examination–I (group-I services) 2016-19. The preliminary examination was held on March 3, 2019.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results 2019: Here is the direct link to check

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Main Written Examination will be held on July 12, 13 and 14. Those who have cleared the prelims and admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs 200 towards the examination fee (unless exemption is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from April 10 to April 20, 2019 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV. List of designated e-seva centres is available in the website.

The details regarding the documents to be uploaded will be made available on the Commission’s website and candidates will be informed through SMS and e-mail.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit TNPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for group 1 preliminary exam result running in what’s new section of the page

3) A pdf page containing result will be displayed on the screen

4) Take a printout for future reference

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:07 IST